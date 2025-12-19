Substitute teacher charged with felony child neglect after encouraging student fight, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A substitute teacher was arrested and faces multiple charges for allegedly encouraging two students to fight on campus, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

29-year-old Ladeja Shaw was acting as a substitute teacher at a Duval County middle school when the fight happened in October.

According to JSO, Shaw had her class outside when the students formed a circle around two students leading up to the fight. Moments before the fight, several students recorded video showing Shaw initiating the altercation.

Duval County School Police determined that Shaw intentionally allowed the students to fight after interviewing students and reviewing cell phone video.

JSO officers arrested Shaw at her apartment on Wednesday night.

Shaw faces multiple charges, including felony child neglect.

