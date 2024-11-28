Sulzbacher Center hands out hundreds of meals this Thanksgiving Day

“Nobody is left hungry this Thanksgiving Day.” That is the message from the Sulzbacher Center as they handed out more than 500 meals today in Downtown Jacksonville.

Turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, pie, and many more Thanksgiving essentials were served.

“This meal is going to give people hope. A nutritious, home-cooked meal can help give people the desire to do what they need to do,” said David Stevenson.

David Steven lives at the Sulzbacher Center and is a client and volunteer this year.

“I’m super thankful for this place and that I’m able to help for this Thanksgiving dinner versus just being a recipient. I will also be one to help prepare the meal,” said Stevenson.

Organization officials expect to serve more than 500 people. Board leader Bill Gulliford said they are not just feeding the people we see living on the streets but also those staying on friends’ couches, struggling families, and people who are “right on the edge.”

“A lot of people don’t get into the areas where you can see the concentration of homelessness, like downtown. Downtown Jax has always been a magnet and people living in the suburbs don’t go downtown anymore to see,” said Gulliford.

The Sulzbacher Center offers several services to struggling individuals like medical help, housing, meals, and much more. If you missed this Thanksgiving feast, officials said you can still come tomorrow, and the day after. The organization offers three meals all 365 days of the year.

