Sulzbacher extending cold night shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher is extending its cold night shelter through Thursday night.

Women and families can stay at the Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd.

Men can stay at Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.

Temporary sleeping areas in the dining rooms and library areas will also be open through Friday morning.

