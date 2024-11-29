Local

Sulzbacher opening Cold Night Shelters over the weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher is opening Cold Night Shelters in two locations this weekend because of the temperature.

Women and families can stay at the Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd.

Men can stay at Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.

Temporary sleeping areas in the dining rooms and library areas will also be open.

Shelters will be open from Friday night to Tuesday morning.

