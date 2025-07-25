Summer Haven Shoreline protection project completed, but raises safety concerns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-year effort to protect the Summer Haven shoreline has officially wrapped up, with St. Johns County completing the $14 million Summer Haven Revetment Project.

While many residents are thankful for the improvements, others are voicing concerns about the newly created beach access challenges.

The project was launched in response to significant damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Originally built in the 1960s, the aging shoreline wall was no longer sufficient to withstand modern storm impacts.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“As you look out at the ocean, you see we’re about 12 feet above sea level right here,” said St. Johns County Commissioner Clay Murphy. “A couple of storms have actually been 2 feet higher than we’re standing right now.”

According to St. Johns County Public Works Director Greg Caldwell, the project included three main components: rebuilding the rock revetment, constructing a seawall, and installing a concrete road to better withstand future storms.

“We had to come up with a good strategy to build a concrete road that would be able to sustain future storm impacts, come up with a seawall, as well as rebuild the rock revetment,” Caldwell explained.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

But despite the added protection, some residents say the improvements have made it harder — and even dangerous — to access the beach.

“They recently just finished construction, but they still didn’t put in an easier access to get to the beach,” said local resident Luke Ritter.

“Trying to access the beach is pretty ridiculous. I almost tripped a couple of times,” added Garrett Stewart, another nearby resident.

The newly installed rock revetment, meant to buffer the shoreline from tides and storm surges, is drawing criticism for its steep and uneven surface.

“I’m pregnant now and I grew up surfing here, so I’m kind of even nervous myself to rock crawl down to get to my local surf spot right now,” said local surfer Shana Wolf.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I’m pregnant, so I can’t walk up and down these rocks,” echoed another member of the Stewart family.

Officials emphasize that the rocks are not meant to serve as a walkway. They say the revetment is designed solely to protect the area from erosion and storm damage and should not be used as an access point.

The nearly four-year project is now considered hurricane-ready.

“I think we have something that will help us with our resiliency going forward,” said Commissioner Murphy.

The $14 million project was primarily funded by FEMA, which contributed 75% of the cost. The remaining 25% was split equally between the State of Florida and local taxpayers.

0 of 5 Summer Haven Shoreline protection project A multi-year effort to protect the Summer Haven shoreline has officially wrapped up, with St. Johns County completing the $14 million Summer Haven Revetment Project. Summer Haven Shoreline protection project A multi-year effort to protect the Summer Haven shoreline has officially wrapped up, with St. Johns County completing the $14 million Summer Haven Revetment Project. Summer Haven Shoreline protection project A multi-year effort to protect the Summer Haven shoreline has officially wrapped up, with St. Johns County completing the $14 million Summer Haven Revetment Project. Summer Haven Shoreline protection project A multi-year effort to protect the Summer Haven shoreline has officially wrapped up, with St. Johns County completing the $14 million Summer Haven Revetment Project. Summer Haven Shoreline protection project A multi-year effort to protect the Summer Haven shoreline has officially wrapped up, with St. Johns County completing the $14 million Summer Haven Revetment Project.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.