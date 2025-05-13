Summer reading program looking for volunteers in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County School District summer reading program is back, and the district is looking for volunteers.

RSVP of St. Johns County is looking for community members to assist once a week, with flexible hours.

Volunteers will go through an orientation and a free background check.

For more information, contact RSVP Director Cheryl Freeman at (904) 547-3952 or Cheryl.Freeman@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

