Sun-Ray Cinema planning to open in Tampa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After closing its door in July after 100 years in Five Points, Sun-Ray Cinema announced that it’s opening in Tampa. Sun-Ray announced the move Thursday on its Facebook page.

It’s official! We found our next home in Tampa, Florida. It’s a ten screen with a massive 4,000 sq ft kitchen. We have two rooms the size of the second photo and have 8 more of varying sizes. We hope to turn it around by Thanksgiving then renovate as we operate but definitely will be open by 12/11 just in time for Jozef Van Wissem to perform a score to Murnau’s Nosferatu two weeks before Eggers’ new version opens on Christmas Day."

Sun-Ray opened in 1927 in Five Points and was called Riverside Theatre. The building it operated out of was purchased in May by Atlanta-based developer Union South Partners for $7 million. Sun-Ray’s lease was not renewed.

