Sunny through the weekend before some weather changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another nice morning with the potential for some patchy fog through the commute

Today will be warm and sunny again with near record afternoon high temps

This weekend will be sunny & warm but pretty fabulous

Onshore winds surge in on Monday

Temps cool a bit and a few showers move in from the ocean at times

Conditions will rough up again at the beaches for most of next week

Rain threat drops a bit mid-week, including for Halloween

TROPICS

There are no active storms

No development is expected the next 5-7 days

We will have to watch the Caribbean in the longer range for potential development

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild, Patchy Fog. Low: 62

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 62/83

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 62/83

MON: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, A Few Showers. 64/76

TUE: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/78

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/78

HALLOWEEN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/80

