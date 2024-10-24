Sunshine, nice weather through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cool morning to start Thursday.

There may be some patchy fog around, especially near & south of I-10 through the commute.

Today will be another sunny & pleasant day with a breeze at the beaches.

Temps won’t be that far from record highs today & tomorrow, so it’ll be warm in the afternoon.

This pattern sticks through the weekend, including some great Jags football weather.

Onshore winds pick up starting Monday, bringing a few showers and cooler temps.

This slightly wetter weather pattern hangs around through mid-week next week.

TROPICS

There are no active storms

No development is expected the next 5-7 days

We have to watch the Caribbean long-term – 7-10 days down the road – for some development

There are no guarantees that something develops but we’ll keep an eye on it

Know who to trust when it comes to tropics information (we hope that’s the First Alert Weather Team)

Hurricane season isn’t over until Nov. 30

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm! High: 85

TONIGHT: Mild with Patchy Fog. Low: 60

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 60/85

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 59/83

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 59/83

MON: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, A Few Showers. 64/76

TUE: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 64/78

WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 65/78

