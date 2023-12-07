'Superficial racial coding:' Jacksonville Black Firefighters Group blasts mayor's JFRD appointments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Not everyone is thrilled with Mayor Donna Deegan’s rollout of new JFRD leadership positions and appointments last week, including a local organization of Black firefighters.

When Deegan announced her recent round of appointments to JFRD leadership, her comments focused heavily on the diverse makeup of the slate of candidates.

“Our executive team will now be 38 percent African American,” said Deegan last Thursday.

She argued the new appointments would help the agency better reflect the community it serves.

“We want our city leadership to look like our city,” said Deegan.

But that same day, the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Firefighters, a group comprised of local Black firefighters, lambasted the mayor’s efforts in a strongly worded Facebook post.

“These positions, although titled to give the illusion of authority as presently presented are nothing more than superficial racial coding giving the appearance of progress within the Department when in actuality are nothing more than appeasement,” the post stated.

We contacted the mayor’s team requesting comment on the criticism, but heard nothing back.

The Brotherhood also took issue with Deegan’s decision to leave many of the top JFRD leaders in their current positions.

“This is the first time that an incoming administration did not appoint new leadership of their own supporters and kept a former Mayors administration in place… If this isn’t a continuation of the good old boy network that she campaigned against then what message does this send to the citizens?” the post stated.

Last week, the mayor explained her intent was for the appointees to receive on the job training and help obtaining certifications so they could potentially step into the higher leadership roles in the future.

“We thought we have an excellent leadership team right now. Let them help us train the next generation of leaders for our department. And so, I think it’s a win-win for all of us,” said Deegan.

Action News Jax did attempt to reach a leader associated with the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Firefighters for additional comment, but did not hear back in time for this story.

