‘Support and love’: Riverside Arts Market holds event to close out Pride Month in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Pride Month nearing a close, Jacksonville businesses, neighbors, and allies sent it off decked out in their pride gear at the Riverside Arts Market.

For many, the event serves as a symbol of unity and acceptance.

“There’s so much hatred in the world and it’s important for us to support each other, even like I said, if you’re not part of the community, just to be there and show people that we can do what we wanna do and live our lives and do the things and not have to worry about backlash because of it,” said Sara Baggenstoss.

Saturday’s event saw vendors selling pride-themed goods, performances from local LGBTQ+ musicians Jenni Reid and Daddy, and some friendly field day competition on the Riverside Arts Market stage.

Visitors at Saturday’s event told Action News Jax that the celebration provides an opportunity for unity, while also letting those members of the LGBTQ+ community who are struggling to accept themselves know they can be comfortable in their own skin.

“Hopefully it will help them see that there is a large community and it’s all kinds of people within the community, you know, that do support and love each other,” Baggenstoss said. “Hopefully, it lessens their fear a little bit by seeing that we have these things to support each other.”

In the future, organizers, lgbtq community members, and allies alike said they’d just like to continue to see these pride events grow within the river city, not just in June, but throughout the entire year.

“We’re just really happy to have everybody here,” SJ Osborne, the organizer of the Riverside Arts Market pride event, said Saturday. “Everyone seems to be receiving it really well, and we hope it’s the first of many pride events that we get to have ongoing.”

