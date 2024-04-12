Surf and turf heist: Jacksonville man caught stealing shopping list of seafood, premium meats

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Nassau County was arrested last week for stealing a list of high-end food items, including lobster tails, snow crab legs, and ribeye steaks.

According to the sheriff’s office, Careem Griffin, 46, entered a Walmart on State Road 200. Taking a duffel bag from the store, Griffin proceeded to load the bag with nine lobster tails, four ribeye steaks, two packages of snow crab legs, and a rotisserie chicken.

He was able to make off with the shopping list of food items until he returned to the same Walmart three days later. That’s when deputies caught up with Griffin and placed him under arrest.

“While the motives behind Griffin’s shopping spree remain unclear, one thing is certain: the allure of fresh lobster tails and premium meats proved too tempting to resist, leading to a confrontation with the law that left him in hot water,” NCSO said.

