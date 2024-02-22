‘Surprised and somewhat disappointed:’ Witness testimony underway in JEA executives trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Witness testimony is underway in the trial of two former top-level JEA executives who are facing federal charges stemming from the failed sale of the public utility.

Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher allegedly tried to cash in on the sale.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger was inside the courtroom Thursday morning as JEA’s former CEO of 16 years continued to answer attorneys’ questions.

Paul McElroy was the JEA CEO for 16 years until he retired in 2018.

During his continued testimony in federal court Thursday, he said at the time of his resignation, he did not know who was going to be the interim CEO.

He then said he was “surprised and somewhat disappointed” when he heard the news Aaron Zahn was taking his place.

McElroy went on to say he believed there were other senior leaders who could have served as interim CEO following his resignation.

Opening statements began in this trial on Wednesday, and one of the things prosecutors told jurors was that “Zahn had zero utility experience and he became interim CEO.”

It’s also important to note after Zahn was fired during the scandal following the failed sale, McElroy came back in 2020 to serve as interim CEO for six months until current CEO Jay Stowe was hired in November 2020.

