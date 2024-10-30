Surveillance video captures high-speed chase and multi-vehicle crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have new developments in a high-speed, Florida Highway Patrol chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash this morning at a busy intersection in Arlington.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax has surveillance video capturing the moments before the crash and what happened immediately after.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just around 9 a.m. Wednesday at Cesery Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway Service Road. The incident unfolded after a chase initiated by the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said a trooper identified a white pickup truck that had been stolen.

In dash cam footage, it shows the white pickup truck being chased flying by. But an FHP trooper’s vehicle was right on its tail.

🔸If you play games, you win prizes🔸



He decided to steal a truck and take a lady on a joyride. He didn’t know he’d meet one of “Florida’s Finest.” Trooper catches and arrests driver after a vehicle / foot pursuit. Subject now faces numerous criminal charges for his actions. pic.twitter.com/m6fgo4jS3L — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 30, 2024

The high-speed chase continued on Cesery Boulevard where this mechanic shop captured this chaotic scene.

A security camera shows a white pickup truck racing down the Arlington expressway before colliding with a red car. The impact sends the red vehicle crashing into a Snyder company van and a gray pickup truck.

Following the collision, the white pickup truck ignited, sparking a fire in its engine.

The video also captures the suspect fleeing from the scene, running past the mechanic shop while a police officer shouts for him to stop and get down. After several tense moments, the officer successfully detains the suspect.

FHP posted on its Twitter page video showing the incident from a different angle.

After the chase, a male suspect is on the ground with handcuffs. Then you see a woman on the passenger side of the white truck.

FHP tweeted saying “The female passenger casually packs her bags and walks off.” Police said she’s still at large.

We contacted FHP to learn more about its chase policy. Our calls were not returned before this story aired.

But earlier this year Action News Jax reported the new FHP pursuit policy. It removes a limitation that previously only allowed troopers to engage in a chase for suspected felony offenses, reckless driving, or DUI.

Now, a trooper only has to believe a suspect is actively eluding law enforcement.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, this crash resulted in minor injuries to a passenger. The investigation is still ongoing.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.