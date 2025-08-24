Suspect arrested in connection with April McDuff Avenue shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with the April murder of 33-year-old Christopher Cam.

According to JSO, patrol officers in District 5 responded to a shooting on Ernest Street near McDuff Avenue on April 15.

Officers found Christopher Cam suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

JSO says Cam was rushed to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, where he later died from his injuries.

The medical Examiner’s Office ruled his cause of death as homicide.

JSO says after months of reviewing evidence and examining details, detectives named 32-year-old Brandon Engeloff, a convicted felon, as a suspect in the case.

Engeloff is now in the Duval County Jail and is facing charges for Cam’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

