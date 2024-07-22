Local

JSO announces murder arrest after Jacksonville woman found fatally shot inside car

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Markees McGriff mugshot

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with the June 28 shooting death of 38-year-old Dominique Reese

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Friday, June 28, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to the 900 block of Kings Road to a reported person shot. Upon arrival, patrol officers located the victim, 38-year-old Dominique Reese, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

JSO Homicide Detectives, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded to conduct their respective investigations into the murder. Based on a review of the available evidence on the scene, and following interviews conducted by Homicide Detectives, Markees McGriff, 37, was identified as the suspect responsible for the death of Dominique Reese and for stealing property from inside the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was located and arrested for murder, along with armed robbery and armed burglary.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!