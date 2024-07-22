JSO announces murder arrest after Jacksonville woman found fatally shot inside car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with the June 28 shooting death of 38-year-old Dominique Reese

On Friday, June 28, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to the 900 block of Kings Road to a reported person shot. Upon arrival, patrol officers located the victim, 38-year-old Dominique Reese, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

JSO Homicide Detectives, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded to conduct their respective investigations into the murder. Based on a review of the available evidence on the scene, and following interviews conducted by Homicide Detectives, Markees McGriff, 37, was identified as the suspect responsible for the death of Dominique Reese and for stealing property from inside the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was located and arrested for murder, along with armed robbery and armed burglary.

