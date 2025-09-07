Suspect in Breon Allen murder now charged with separate murder: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the six men facing murder charges for the death of 7-year-old Breon Allen has also been charged with another murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Back in March and April, Action News Jax told you about the men who were all charged for the murder of Breon Allen.

According to JSO, 21-year-old Keith Johnson is now charged with the murder of 43-year-old Valondia Norris from April this year.

JSO Homicide detectives arrested Johnson after a thorough investigation was completed. He was originally arrested for accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence in this case.

Also, 21-year-old Dannel Larkins was charged with Norris’ and Breon’s murders. JSO says he was arrested last week for a third murder.

Both are currently at the Duval County jail.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]