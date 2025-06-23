Suspected Northside car thieves caught on video: ‘Someone’s kid is going to get really, really hurt’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in the Timber Oaks community say they have been dealing with car thefts for more than a year.

Video obtained by Action News Jax shows people heading towards cars before they are scared away by the sound of security systems. Another video shows a group of people armed with guns and gloves on their hands as they pull on car doors.

Toni Diamond-Bingham lives in Timber Oaks. She says she believes the would-be robbers are children.

“He saw the little kids… and they’re little kids. Maybe teenagers and younger,” she said.

Diamond Bingham says her son was sitting on her porch in the middle of the night when he saw what looked like people trying to break into her neighbors’ cars.

“He startled them, and they ran away,” she explained.

Diamond-Bingham says she and her neighbors have called police, but she is concerned that the break-ins could make for a dangerous situation if the vandals persist.

“I believe a lot of people in this neighborhood would do whatever it takes to protect their homes. What I’m afraid of is someone’s kid is going to get really, really hurt,” she said.

We reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to ask if they have responded to car thefts in the Timber Oaks neighborhood.

They told Action News Jax that deputies are investigating four incidents in the last couple of weeks in the area of Rogers Avenue.

