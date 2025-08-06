Sheriff’s office, rescue crew on scene of suspicious package at Clay County fire station

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County fire rescue are at the scene of a suspicious package Wednesday morning at one of its fire stations. The sheriff’s office said the device was located at Fire Station 18, 207 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park.

Action News Jax has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.