Sweet Pete’s Candy among the nation’s 10Best on USA TODAY’s readers’ poll

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
(Sweet Pete's Candy)
Sweet Pete's ranks Sweet Pete's placed third on a USA TODAY list. (Sweet Pete's Candy)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once again, a Jacksonville candy shop has been recognized as one of the nation’s best.

Jacksonville’s Sweet Pete’s Candy was ranked No. 8 in USA Today’s 10Best readers’ poll.

Last year, Sweet Pete’s was No. 3 on the list.

The list recognizes the shop for Pete’s Famous Sea Salt Caramels, caramel chocolate apples, and packaged candy.

The shop features gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free options.

It’s located at 400 N. Hogan Street. It’s open every day except Monday.

