Talkin’ Tacos to open third Jacksonville location in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Talkin’ Tacos is expanding in Jacksonville with a new location opening in the Oakleaf area.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on March 27 at 9711 Applecross Road.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a free order of birria tacos, a Jarritos drink, and branded merchandise.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new restaurant is the company’s third in Jacksonville and its largest in the area.

It includes indoor and outdoor seating, hand-painted murals, and self-order kiosks.

As part of the opening, Talkin’ Tacos will offer free meals to first responders from March 30 through April 2.

The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.