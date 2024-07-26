Teacher’s free school supply store reopens for upcoming school year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — School is almost back in session. That means teachers will be digging into their own pockets to get their classrooms ready for their students. Luckily, a program called Tools 4 Clay Schools is picking up the bill for their school supplies.

“We just want to take that one thing away from teachers where they don’t have to worry about their finances. We want them to know they are supported by the community,” Vice President of Clay Education Foundation Heather Obermiller said.

The nonprofit announced the free teacher supply store will open on Aug. 7 at Garber Automall in Green Cove Springs. It will remain open through Aug. 12.

In a news release, the nonprofit said teachers spend about $750 yearly on needed supplies. Last year, 1,200 teachers from 45 schools shopped at the free supply store, saving an average of $120 for each visit.

“The teachers can shop four times a year. As they run out of things, they can replenish so we open up on their planning days throughout the year,” Obermiller said.

The program gave away $130,000 worth of supplies in 2023. The nonprofit plans to increase that number this year.

“I absolutely believe we will exceed it. Last year, we had 66 new teachers to come. I think it’s going be a lot more this year,” Obermiller said.

Brand new Clay teachers can start their shopping even earlier on July 30. Just visit the Clay Education Foundation website to see their open times. Teachers can shop at this program’s store once per quarter.

