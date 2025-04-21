Teen dies in Hanna Park drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult male in his late teens is dead after drowning Sunday in Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Drive, Jacksonville.

Police responded to the area at about 5 p.m. in response to a drowning. Officers working at the park rescued the victim from the water and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, a Jacksonville police news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The initial investigation has revealed the victim was swimming when a possible rip current pulled him out and he went under the water,” police stated in the news release.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Read: Two-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in Jacksonville

Read: Surveillance video released: FBI, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office search for bank robber

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.