Teen hospitalized in Jacksonville hit and run dies

Jacksonville, Fla. — An Edward H. White High School student who was hit by a car Monday morning has died, a family member told Action News Jax on Wednesday. Alaysha Williams, a senior at the school and captain of the basketball team, was on her way to the bus stop when she was hit by a car while crossing the street in the 3900 block of Blanding Boulevard.

Jacksonville police said they believe the car that struck Williams was a white Toyota Yaris or similar vehicle.

After hitting the teen, the driver pulled into a parking lot south of the crash scene, inspected the vehicle, got back in the car and drove off heading south on Blanding Boulevard, a JSO news release stated Monday.

Any with information about the hit and run is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To submit anonymous tips, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

