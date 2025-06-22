Teen motorcyclist dies after crash on Mathews Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday morning on the Mathews Bridge.

Troopers say the motorcycle was speeding westbound in the left lane when it slammed into the back of an SUV just after 10 a.m.

The teen, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The SUV driver was not hurt. Three passengers, including two young children, were also uninjured.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes on the Mathews Bridge heading into Downtown.

That direction remains closed.

FHP continues to investigate.

