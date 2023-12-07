Local

Teen shot after getting snacks, JSO says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Officials say a young infant was killed by their family’s pet in Chelsea, Alabama on Thursday.

Sheriff: 3-month-old killed by family’s pet ‘wolf-hybrid’ in Alabama Officials say a young infant was killed by their family’s pet in Chelsea, Alabama on Thursday. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person in their lates teens shot on 1200 Paperbank Place Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital by family and has been treated and released.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was walking to a local convenience store to get snacks.

Read: Husband, mother of bride killed on her wedding night at odds in battle for settlement

While doing so, he was approached by two suspects in a gray vehicle.

The suspects exited the vehicle and asked the victim what he had as if they were going to rob him. The victim advised he didn’t have anything and started running away from the suspects.

Read: Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing more than $22M from team to buy condo, crypto, cars

While running, several shots were fired, and the victim was grazed on the leg.

Detectives are on scene speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for video surveillance. JSO asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: High school baseball player hit in head with bat declared brain dead

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!