Teen watching younger siblings at Sandalwood playground hit by stray bullet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman who was watching her younger siblings at a playground was struck by a stray bullet Monday night when two groups were arguing.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Monday at Pinewood Pointe Apartments in the 1800 block of Kernan Boulevard, Jacksonville police said. The teen was not related to either group involved in the altercation, police said.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being grazed by the stray bullet.

No arrests were announced.

