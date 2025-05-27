Local

Teen working out in yard gets surprise visit from Jaguars’ Travis Hunter | Watch

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A young football player was in his backyard using a chair to practice his drills when Travis Hunter walked up out of nowhere.

The Jaguars star stopped to take some pictures and share some advice. How’s that for a surprise?

