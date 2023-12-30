Teenage boy dies after getting shot at large party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last night, December 29, at 11:40 p.m., patrol officers were called to an apartment complex on Old St. Augustine Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

They performed CPR until members from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital where tragically he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with both the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have responded to conduct the investigation.

JSO states that although it is very early in the investigation, they do know that there was a large group of juveniles in the area when an altercation occurred between two groups of individuals.

The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect then fled on foot. Numerous witnesses were detained and have been transported to the Police Memorial Building to be interviewed.

Detectives are also canvassing the area for video and other evidence. At this time JSO does not have a suspect description.

