Teenage boy shot and killed in Jacksonville Tuesday, two people detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police investigation is now underway with two people taken into police custody, after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a teenage boy was shot and killed on Caljon Road in Jacksonville’s Pine Forest area Tuesday night.

“It’s terrible. It’s just a tragedy,” Brett Mundy said, who lives nearby where the shooting happened. “I’m around this area, and there’s a school right across the street, and it’s just terrible.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it all began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when they received a call about a person shot, and found a teenage boy shot outside a home on Caljon Road. Police say, however, it appears he was shot inside.

Investigators say the boy was then sent to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

According to Action News Jax records, this now marks the 4th shooting this year involving a minor in Duval County, down from 16 this time last year.

“I love this community,” Mundy added on Wednesday. “I live over there off of Grant Road, and it’s just a tight-knit community, and we don’t want any of that in our community.”

Action News Jax has also requested the report on this shooting for more information on the relationship between the two people taken into custody and the boy who was shot. We’re still waiting on that information.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody with information to come forward and call JSO or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers immediately.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.