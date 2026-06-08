Teenage female shot in head, Jacksonville police say it appears accidental

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage female is in critical condition at the hospital after she was shot in the head early Monday in North Jacksonville. The shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. in the 14000 block of Golden Eagle Drive, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect and victim are known to one another, and the incident appears to be an accident,” the news release states. JSO said all parties involved are cooperating and speaking with detectives.

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