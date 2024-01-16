Temperatures in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia will feel like teens, 20s on Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Freeze warnings are in effect across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as temperatures will plummet overnight into the 20s and 30s.

The wind chill will bring “feels like” temperatures in the teens and the 20s.

Feels like temperatures for Wednesday morning Feels like temperatures for Wednesday morning

The forecasted low temperatures for Wednesday morning are in the 20s and 30s:

Forecast low temperatures for Wednesday morning Forecast low temperatures for Wednesday morning

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

Another widespread rainfall day on Tuesday. Average rainfall was a half-inch to an inch-and-a-half with monthly totals near 4″, nearly double the average January rainfall.

Highways will dry out before temperatures hit freezing. We will then see the coldest temperatures of the winter so far.

Hard freeze warning for early Wednesday north and west of Jacksonville. A freeze warning will be in effect for Duval and the Interstate 95 corridor south of Jacksonville.

Wind chill advisory for wind chills (feels-like temperatures) from 15 to 25 degrees by morning.

Remember to protect people, pipes, pets, and plants, though we have certainly been colder as recently as 13 months ago.

Sunshine on Wednesday will help with any pipe problems, even though temperatures will stay 15 degrees below average.

Wednesday night will be cold, but with less wind and freeze near and west of I-95.

There will be a brief warm-up Thursday, then another strong cold front on Friday with a few showers, then sharply falling temperatures.

There is potential for the weekend to be even colder, but there are signs of a pretty big warm-up next week.





