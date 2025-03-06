‘Ten unforgettable seasons’: Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse announces retirement from NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

Morse, 32, played 10 seasons in the NFL, first with the Kansas City Chiefs, and then with the Buffalo Bills.

The Jags signed him to a two-year contract before last season and he started every game in 2024.

His retirement leaves a void that the Jaguars will look to address in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Morse released the following statement:

“The things I’ll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement.”

While Morse is leaving on his own, the Jags are parting ways with wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The Jaguars had originally planned on releasing Kirk, but will now get a draft pick in return. Houston is reportedly sending Jacksonville a 2026 seventh round pick, which originally belonged to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL free agency starts Wednesday. We’ll have all the latest on the Jags’ signings on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network

