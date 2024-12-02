Texans’ Azeez Al-shaair: ‘Genuinely apologize’ to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence after nasty hit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Houston Texans player whose violent hit led to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence leaving Sunday’s game with a concussion is speaking out.

Azeez Al-shaair released a statement on X, along with the message “All Praise to Allah.” Al-shaair wrote of Lawrence that he “genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late.”

It was Lawrence’s first game back after missing two games due to a shoulder injury.

“It’s a play that really has no business being in our league,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said following his team’s 23-20 loss Sunday.

Lawrence was seen walking out of EverBank Stadium with his pregnant wife Marissa and sent out this message on Twitter hours after the game:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

Marissa Lawrence posted on her Instagram stories, thanking everyone for checking in on her husband:

“Thank you for all the texts and prayers 🩶 Just taking time to make sure he’s okay and get healthy but we appreciate all the love and support.”

Al-shaair said the hits in games are “not personal it’s just competition!”

He also talked about how he spoke with Trevor Lawrence before the game, telling him it was great to see him back on the field.

“To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening,” Al-shaair wrote.

Read the text from Al-shaair’s full statement below:

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone any anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition! We are both trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families! I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed “late” or “unnecessary.” To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that. To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain, to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”

