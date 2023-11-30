‘Going to be a major piece of information to have:’ Jacksonville mayor provides stadium deal update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 30 years since the city found out it would be receiving an NFL team, and Mayor Donna Deegan provided some new insights into the ongoing negotiations for a stadium renovation deal Thursday.

According to the mayor, one major piece of the puzzle is currently underway.

The stadium of the future is inching closer to becoming the stadium of today.

Deegan said city leaders continue to meet with the Jaguars as negotiations progress.

“Currently, I think we’re on our third or fourth meeting that we’ve had with the Jaguars,” Deegan said.

The Jags are asking the city to put forth as much as one billion dollars for the proposed rebuild.

Deegan noted the most important thing happening now is a site analysis of the existing structure.

“To make sure that we can get the type of lease out of that stadium that we need,” Deegan said.

In an emailed statement the Jaguars explained that work consists of analyzing subsurface conditions around the existing stadium.

“The analysis is a necessary part of the preparatory work as it relates to stadium construction and has no impact on construction schedules,” a Jaguars spokesperson said.

Deegan added that information will help guide negotiations with the team as things move forward.

“As far as the talks go, I think they’re going well. I think we’re continuing to put together every part of the agreement that we possibly can, but that’s going to be a major piece of information to have in our hands,” Deegan said.

Based on the Jags’ initial timeline proposal, construction on the stadium would begin in February of 2025.

The team’s statement Thursday suggests that goal is still within reach, should a deal be solidified.

