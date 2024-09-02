‘There will be repercussions:’ Elderly woman killed, another in critical condition after being hit by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly woman is dead, and another is in critical condition after they were hit by a car while walking on the Westside around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The JSO Sergeant Action News Jax spoke with at the scene called the incident unique and tragic.

Police described the women as appearing to be in their 70′s.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police also noted a dog they had been pushing in a stroller is missing.

JSO is working to figure out how the crash happened.

Video captured by a neighbor’s security camera showed the two women walking down the side of the street moments before the crash but did not capture the crash itself.

Sergeant Robert Hungerford explained the driver stopped and was cooperating with police.

He said there was no indication the driver was intoxicated, though he had just finished up an overnight shift.

Even in the case of a genuine accident, Hungerford said charges could be a possibility due to the severity of the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“So, we will do the investigation, and once we’ve completed that we’ll present it to the State Attorney’s Office and the detective will have input and the State Attorney will make a rendering as to whether criminal charges are filed or if a traffic citation is issued. There will be repercussions,” said Hungerford.

Sergeant Hungerford also stressed the importance of staying safe on the roads, especially with many travelers heading home after Labor Day weekend.

According to JSO, Monday’s traffic fatality was the third the agency had responded to this holiday weekend as of noon.

“For a holiday weekend, it’s not terribly busy, but tragic nonetheless,” said Hungerford.

Hungerford explained on the year, traffic fatalities are down compared to last year, but he noted that could change.

“Just check your blind spots and know that 10 miles per hour can be the difference between a dynamic crash with a rollover, great deal of injury, great bodily injury, or death. And 10 miles per hour is not going to make a whole lot of difference in the time that you arrive from the time you leave,” said Hungerford.

Hungerford also encouraged travelers to be aware of travel fatigue and to take breaks or switch drivers periodically while on long trips.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.