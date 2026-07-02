These new Florida laws take effect July 1, addressing schools, public safety, data centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 100 new Florida laws are now in effect, bringing changes to schools, public safety, housing, health care, pets and local government rules.

Some of the laws are technical or budget-related. Others could be more noticeable for families, drivers, students, pet owners and local communities.

Blue Envelope Program

A new law creates Florida’s Blue Envelope Program, which is aimed at improving communication between law enforcement officers and drivers with autism spectrum disorder.

The blue envelopes will include communication guidelines for officers during motor vehicle interactions.

The program is expected to be available through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and local tax collectors starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Pet sale protections

Florida is adding new consumer protections for people who buy pets.

The law requires pet dealers to disclose financing terms before a sale is final and provide veterinary records showing exams, medications and treatments given to the animal.

It also gives consumers more rights if an animal is later found to be sick or unfit for purchase.

Domestic violence changes

A new domestic violence law increases penalties for repeat offenders and raises relocation assistance for victims.

The maximum amount for a single relocation assistance claim increases from $1,500 to $2,500. The lifetime maximum increases from $3,000 to $5,000.

The law also allows judges to consider threats against a family pet and military protective orders when deciding whether to grant a domestic violence injunction.

Sex offender restrictions

Florida is expanding restrictions for certain sex offenders convicted of offenses involving children.

The new law bars some offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a public swimming pool. Existing restrictions already apply to places such as schools, parks, playgrounds and child care facilities.

The law also increases restricted areas for loitering and prowling near places where children gather.

Drowning prevention

Florida is expanding eligibility for the state’s Swimming Lesson Voucher Program.

The program will now include children ages 1 through 7.

School athletics

A new law allows head coaches to use personal money to support student athletes.

That could include help with food, transportation and recovery services. Coaches are limited to $15,000 per athletic team each year.

Students with disabilities

Florida students with disabilities will be allowed to substitute one school year of participation in Special Olympics for the physical education requirement needed for a standard high school diploma.

The law also says two years of marching band can satisfy both the physical education and performing arts credit requirements.

Teacher recruitment and mentoring

Several education-related laws are also now in effect.

One creates a teacher training and mentoring program that allows qualified teachers to serve as mentors in schools with “D” or “F” grades.

Another law makes it easier for some teachers with expired licenses to return to the classroom without retaking subject area exams they have already passed.

Affordable housing

A new housing law updates Florida’s Live Local Act.

The changes are aimed at making it easier to build certain affordable apartment or mixed-use housing projects on land owned by local governments and school districts.

Another law allows local housing programs to use funds to help mobile home owners pay up to six months of lot rent.

Data centers

A new data center law prevents utilities from passing certain data center-related costs onto residential and small business customers.

The law also blocks utilities from serving data centers controlled by foreign countries of concern and allows local communities to set stricter rules.

Cybersecurity

Florida is creating new cybersecurity programs through Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida.

One law requires Cyber Florida to develop a cybersecurity experiential learning program. Another creates a local government cybersecurity protection program to help local governments defend against cyber threats.

Petroleum cleanup

A budget-related law changes Florida’s petroleum cleanup programs by removing certain deductibles, copayments and monetary caps for eligible parties.

The costs will instead be absorbed by the Inland Protection Trust Fund.

State budget

Florida’s new budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year is also now in effect.

The spending plan totals about $117.6 billion after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed nearly $810 million in line items.

Many other laws taking effect July 1 deal with court procedures, public records, veterans programs, health care regulations, environmental permitting, school board rules, union certification, road names and local government operations.

Here is the full list of Florida laws that took effect July 1, according to state records and bill summaries.

HB 33: Road names

Renames portions of roadways in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, including Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue and President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

HB 35: Traffic offenders

Adds driving without a valid license to the list of offenses that can contribute to someone being designated a habitual traffic offender.

HB 47: Medical diagnoses

Allows parents whose child is removed by DCF to request a second medical evaluation or differential diagnosis within five days of the initial exam.

SB 52: Security services

Clarifies that state private security regulations do not apply to volunteers providing armed security at places of worship.

HB 89: Veterinary prescriptions

Requires veterinarians to tell clients they have the right to receive a written prescription that can be filled at the pharmacy of their choice.

SB 124: Florida Virtual School

Makes technical changes related to Florida Virtual School operations and student calculations.

HB 131: Estate curators

Updates rules for estate curators, including bond requirements and when courts may appoint them.

HB 167: Phosphate mining

Creates a legal defense from strict liability in certain environmental lawsuits involving pollution from former phosphate mines.

SB 168: Public nuisances

Defines places used for gambling at least twice in a 12-month period as public nuisances and increases certain daily fines.

HB 177: Conflict of interest

Allows courts in some capital cases to appoint another regional capital collateral counsel when a conflict prevents representation.

HB 178: School athletics

Allows high school coaches to use up to $15,000 in personal funds per team each year to support student-athlete welfare.

SB 182: Teacher mentors

Creates a teacher training and mentoring program for schools with “D” or “F” grades.

SB 192: Patient funds

Removes a $1,500 cap on advances a chiropractic physician may collect for treatment or examination.

HB 199: Veterans affairs

Changes eligibility rules for veterans treatment court programs and removes certain state attorney approval requirements.

SB 212: Sex offenders

Expands restrictions for certain sex offenders, including limits near public swimming pools and places where children gather.

HB 245: Child sexual abuse material

Replaces the term “child pornography” in Florida law with “child sexual abuse material.”

HB 249: State flagship

Designates the S.S. American Victory as Florida’s official state flagship.

HB 253: Dental care

Expands eligibility for the Veterans Dental Care Grant Program.

HB 271: Bail bonds

Applies the same reporting requirements to foreign and alien bail bond insurers as domestic bail bond insurers.

HB 273: Special districts

Requires certain agreements involving state or federal money for rural special districts to allow payment for approved completed work.

HB 277: Domestic violence

Increases penalties for repeat domestic violence offenders and raises relocation assistance available to victims.

SB 288: Electric cooperatives

Revises rules involving rural electric cooperatives that sell electricity at retail.

SB 290: Agriculture and consumer services

Makes several changes related to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, including limits on local bans of gas-powered landscape equipment.

SB 296: Domestic violence alert study

Requires the state to study the feasibility of a domestic and dating violence 911 alert system.

SB 298: Domestic violence public records

Expands public record exemptions for domestic violence victims in the state’s confidentiality program.

SB 302: Coastal resiliency

Restricts dredging and filling at the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve and updates rules for nature-based coastal resiliency projects.

SB 340: Human trafficking training

Requires future nursing exam applicants to complete a two-hour human trafficking course.

HB 355: Pediatric patient care

Requires minimum standards for pediatric care in hospital emergency departments.

HB 359: Search warrants

Sets deadlines for law enforcement agencies to return search warrants to the issuing court.

SB 386: Farm equipment

Creates a process for consumers and manufacturers to address defective farm equipment.

SB 394: Reinsurance managers

Creates a licensing exemption for certain underwriting managers handling assumed facultative risks.

SB 418: Blue Envelope Program

Creates a Blue Envelope Program to improve communication between law enforcement and drivers with autism spectrum disorder.

SB 422: Airport broadcasts

Limits airports from using certain aircraft broadcast data to collect fees from aircraft owners.

HB 425: Historic cemeteries

Allows certain historic African-American cemeteries to sell excess vacant land to help fund long-term upkeep.

SB 428: Drowning prevention

Expands the Swimming Lesson Voucher Program to include children ages 1 through 7.

SB 436: Felony battery

Expands the list of prior offenses that can allow a misdemeanor battery charge to be upgraded to a felony.

HB 441: Conservation lands

Requires water management districts to publish information before considering the sale or exchange of conservation lands.

HB 445: Dangerous crimes

Adds certain child exploitation and computer pornography offenses to Florida’s dangerous crimes list.

HB 453: High school diplomas

Allows students with disabilities to substitute Special Olympics participation for the physical education requirement.

SB 474: Military affairs

Expands military leave protections and financial assistance eligibility for certain public employees and service members.

HB 477: Drug paraphernalia

Excludes xylazine testing products from the definition of drug paraphernalia.

SB 484: Data centers

Prevents utilities from passing certain data center costs to residential and small business customers.

HB 491: Faith-based content

Allows batterers’ intervention programs to offer voluntary supplemental faith-based activities.

SB 504: Body cameras

Requires agencies that allow code inspectors to wear body cameras to establish use and storage policies.

SB 506: Body camera public records

Creates public record exemptions for certain code inspector body camera recordings.

HB 538: Extracurricular activities

Updates rules for student participation in extracurricular activities and how districts can support coaches and sponsors.

HB 561: Educator preparation

Makes it easier for some teachers with expired licenses to return to the classroom.

HB 565: Persons with disabilities

Recognizes Tatton-Brown-Rahman syndrome as a qualifying condition for APD services and expands background screening requirements.

HB 569: Forensic client services

Allows APD facilities to house forensic and non-forensic clients in the same wards.

SB 578: Alzheimer’s awareness

Requires development of a statewide Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Initiative.

SB 584: Commercial driving schools

Allows county tax collectors to help enforce rules involving commercial driving schools.

SB 590: Statute of limitations

Extends the timeline for prosecuting willful failures to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

SB 594: Housing assistance plans

Allows local housing programs to help mobile home owners pay up to six months of lot rent.

SB 598: Funeral services

Updates rules for funeral and cemetery services, including handling of unclaimed human remains.

HB 625: Justice Administrative Commission

Increases the number of Justice Administrative Commission members from four to seven.

SB 628: Trump Highway

Renames several roads and designates a portion of State Road 80 as President Donald J. Trump Highway.

HB 655: Attorney meetings

Creates a public meeting exemption for certain government attorney meetings under the Bert Harris Act.

SB 656: Crimes against children

Renames and updates a grant program aimed at helping law enforcement fight online child exploitation.

HB 679: Trademark registration

Updates Florida trademark registration rules and requires an online application and renewal system.

SB 686: Agricultural enclaves

Allows owners of certain agricultural enclaves to submit development plans for single-family housing.

HB 697: Drug prices

Places new limits on pharmacy benefit managers, including reimbursement practices involving pharmacies.

HB 753: School counselors

Exempts prospective school counselors from certain requirements that apply to classroom teachers.

HB 755: Areas of Critical State Concern

Changes payment bond requirements for certain projects on Areas of Critical State Concern land and extends land acquisition funding requirements in the Florida Keys.

SB 772: Eyewear insurance

Expands portable electronics insurance licenses to include eyewear insurance.

HB 797: Nonprofits

Updates the Florida Not For Profit Corporation Act.

SB 800: Engineering violations

Creates escalating fines for repeated unlicensed engineering violations.

HB 803: Building permits

Limits certain local building regulations and updates commercial building permit rules.

SB 816: Diabetes research

Codifies the University of Florida Diabetes Institute as a statewide diabetes research and education resource.

SB 820: Problem-solving courts

Adds reporting requirements for several problem-solving court programs.

SB 824: School property

Requires school districts to submit annual inventories of unused real property.

SB 844: Sickle cell disease

Requires controlled-substance prescribing education to include information about pain treatment for sickle cell disease.

SB 848: Stormwater treatment

Allows certain stormwater treatment mitigation measures when existing water quality prevents compliance with standards.

HB 851: Autism learning

Requires school districts to offer at least one annual autism-specific professional learning opportunity.

HB 867: Dry needling

Allows occupational therapists to perform dry needling if they meet training and experience requirements.

HB 883: Insurance companies

Creates a regulatory framework for protected cell captive insurance companies in Florida.

HB 905: Foreign influence

Restricts certain activities involving foreign countries of concern, including charity contributions and some adoption or surrogacy agreements.

HB 913: Inmate services

Limits use of certain inmate welfare trust fund money to reentry programs and facility improvements.

HB 919: Donald Trump Airport

Renames Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

HB 925: Court clerks

Increases funding for clerks of court without creating new fees or service charges.

HB 927: Local land planning

Requires certain local governments to create registries of qualified contractors for pre-application reviews.

HB 929: Chickee regulation

Limits local restrictions on chickees built by members of the Miccosukee or Seminole tribes.

HB 961: Electronic signatures

Requires insurers to use secure electronic signature processes acceptable to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

SB 984: Firefighter benefits

Expands eligibility for firefighter disability and death benefits tied to cancer diagnoses.

SB 1004: Pet sales

Adds new consumer protections for pet sales, including financing disclosures and veterinary record requirements.

HB 1019: Firefighting foam

Phases out certain firefighting foam containing intentionally added PFAS chemicals.

SB 1022: Children’s initiatives

Creates new children’s initiatives in Bay County and Broward County.

SB 1030: Recovery residences

Updates licensing rules for substance-abuse treatment providers.

HB 1031: Callback queues

Creates a pilot program for callback queues at the Department of Commerce and Department of Children and Families.

HB 1069: Background screenings

Updates background screening rules for youth athletic coaches and related volunteers.

HB 1073: School Board Bill of Rights

Creates a District School Board Members’ Bill of Rights.

HB 1081: Cybersecurity learning

Requires Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida to develop a cybersecurity experiential learning program.

HB 1085: Local government cybersecurity

Creates a cybersecurity protection program for local governments.

HB 1093: Vertiports

Adds vertiports and charging systems as eligible public-private partnership projects.

HB 1103: Vessel restrictions

Allows local governments to administer rules involving derelict vessels and long-term anchoring permits.

HB 1113: Vessel enforcement

Allows local governments to authorize code enforcement officers to administer certain vessel-related laws.

HB 1115: Genetic counseling

Creates a grant program to support graduate genetic counseling programs at state universities.

HB 1121: Disability services

Updates aging and disability services, including uses for Home Care for the Elderly subsidy payments.

HB 1159: Sexual offenses

Increases penalties for several sexual offenses and updates terminology involving child sexual abuse material.

HB 1175: Office surgery suites

Creates new safety design standards for office surgical suites.

SB 1180: Community development districts

Creates a recall election process for community development district board members.

HB 1201: Student health

Updates rules for care of students with epilepsy or seizure disorders and requires seizure response posters in schools.

HB 1217: Greenhouse gases

Blocks state and local governments from adopting or enforcing net-zero greenhouse gas emissions policies, including carbon taxes.

HB 1219: Spoil island

Designates a mangrove island in Jupiter Sound as Andrew “Red” Harris Spoil Island.

SB 1246: Nursing education fund

Expands the Linking Industry to Nursing Education Fund to include other health science education programs.

HB 1279: Teacher funding

Allows school districts to offer immediate incentives to high-performing teachers who work in lower-performing schools.

SB 1296: Union certification

Changes union certification rules and increases penalties for illegal strikes.

HB 1337: Estate authority

Updates probate rules and increases thresholds for small estate procedures.

HB 1343: Insurance qualifications

Allows certain Florida high school graduates to satisfy education requirements for an insurance customer representative license.

HB 1347: Lab personnel

Updates licensure requirements for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians.

HB 1389: Affordable housing

Updates the Live Local Act to make it easier to build certain affordable housing projects on government-owned land.

HB 1405: Missing persons

Reestablishes the Missing Persons with Special Needs Statewide Project.

HB 1407: Civil actions

Sets time limits for filing certain employment discrimination lawsuits.

HB 1417: Environmental protection

Repeals the Environmental Regulation Commission and updates environmental rulemaking and stormwater requirements.

HB 1443: Parkinson’s disease registry

Requires the Florida Institute for Parkinson’s Disease at USF to create a statewide Parkinson’s disease registry.

HB 1445: Parkinson’s disease public records

Creates a public record exemption for identifying information in the Parkinson’s disease registry.

HB 1471: Terrorist organizations

Creates new state rules involving terrorist organization designations, education funding and related penalties.

HB 1473: Terrorism public records

Creates a public record exemption related to information tied to state terrorism designations.

HB 1509: Veterinarian licensure

Updates requirements for veterinarian licensure by endorsement.

HB 1515: Uterine fibroid research

Creates a public record exemption for identifying information submitted to a uterine fibroid research database.

SB 1602: Veteran housing

Creates a pilot program to encourage landlords to hold vacant housing for veterans.

SB 1614: Florida Building Code

Removes a provision allowing local governments to use excess building code enforcement funds for certain facilities.

SB 1690: Early learning services

Updates childcare and early learning regulations.

SB 2506-E: Fuel taxes

Updates fuel tax distributions to several state trust funds.

HB 4085: Okeechobee County

Transfers more than 400 acres of state land to the Okeechobee Utility Authority.

HB 5001-E: Budget Act

Creates Florida’s roughly $117.6 billion budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

HB 5003-E: Budget implementation

Makes statutory changes needed to implement the state budget.

HB 5201-E: Collective bargaining

Addresses collective bargaining impasse issues for state employees in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

HB 5205-E: Retirement contributions

Updates employer contribution rates and other rules for the Florida Retirement System.

HB 5301-E: Health care

Makes several health care changes tied to the state budget, including newborn screening, trauma centers and Medicaid navigation.

HB 5401: State court system

Terminates the Mediation and Arbitration Trust Fund and transfers funds to the State Courts Revenue Trust Fund.

HB 5403-E: Correctional facilities

Provides funding direction for critical Department of Corrections facility needs, including planning for a new hospital unit.

HB 5701-E: Petroleum cleanup

Updates petroleum cleanup programs by removing certain deductibles, copayments and monetary caps for eligible parties.

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