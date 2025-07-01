‘They need help’: Camden County neighbors say stray animal problem is going unaddressed

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are growing tired of what they call a stray animal problem in Camden County.

“You’ll see it every day. The animals are either, they have been found on the side of the road and with no microchip, no collar, no ID of any kind. Most of them are starving and thirsty, and they need help,” said resident Georgia Wilkins.

In June 2023, the Camden County Humane Society abruptly ended its contract with Camden County Animal Control. The county told Action News Jax that historically, they’ve partnered with the Humane Society for their sheltering services.

In a statement, the county said in part:

“When that contract ended unexpectedly with only one day’s notice in 2023, the County adapted an available building as quickly as possible.”

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio received a tour of Camden County Animal Control Tuesday, which has only 10 kennels to house dogs. The county said the facility is permitted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture to house up to 20 dogs.

We reached out to the Camden County Humane Society to find out why it opted out of the contract, but have not yet heard back.

According to its website, the Humane Society is a “selective admission shelter,’ which takes in certain adoptable animals that have been surrendered by their owners. It also says that, by Georgia law, it is prohibited from taking in or housing stray animals.

Georgia Wilkins has lived in Camden County for over 7 years. She said that since moving here, she’s called Animal Control roughly 10 times to report stray animals…none of which she said were taken in.

“It just tears me apart emotionally that no one around here, the council, won’t help,” said Wilkins. “They don’t seem to care about animals around here.”

The county tells Action News Jax that right now, their 2025 Strategic Plan includes the goal of building a new animal control facility.

Camden County Animal Control said that from Jan. 1 to June 30th of this year, they received 103 calls related to strays.

