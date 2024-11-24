‘They’ve done absolutely nothing:” Discussion continues around the future of the Laura Street Trio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The Laura Street Trio is top of mind as the Jacksonville City Council is now directly negotiating with the developer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A meeting is set for Monday to review the deals on the table.

This comes after a falling out between the mayor’s office and the developer of the historic cluster.

The city chose to halt negotiations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax spoke to several people who say it’s time to make a decision. And if the trio can’t be restored, they’d rather see it torn down.

“Even if you made an apartment complex out of it it would be something but they’ve done absolutely nothing. I don’t know doctors, offices, lawyers’ offices, just something,” neighbor Laura Houser said.

Watch CBS47 at 6:30 for the latest.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.