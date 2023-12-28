Local

Thirty-foot RV fire in Putnam County, 2 dogs dead

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Two people were killed and others were injured after a crash between a tanker truck carrying jet fuel and multiple stopped cars happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Worcester Saturday.

2 killed after tanker truck carrying jet fuel crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike Two people were killed and others were injured after a crash between a tanker truck carrying jet fuel and multiple stopped cars happened on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Worcester Saturday. (Ali Shahgholi/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to a 30-foot RV fire off Mackey Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The cause is under investigation.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved camper with several exposures and flames in the trees.

The fire was controlled in 10 minutes.

Read: City Rescue Mission is extending overnight services due to cold weather

Unfortunately, two family dogs died in the fire but there were no other injuries.

Read: VIDEO: Clay County deputies arrest 2 suspects after chase through backyards

PCFR says they grieve with the loss of pets too as they know how important they are to families.

Firefighters assisted in burying the dog for the owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Still anonymous: LLC revealed as winner of record-setting $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!