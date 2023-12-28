Thirty-foot RV fire in Putnam County, 2 dogs dead

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to a 30-foot RV fire off Mackey Avenue.

The cause is under investigation.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved camper with several exposures and flames in the trees.

The fire was controlled in 10 minutes.

Read: City Rescue Mission is extending overnight services due to cold weather

Unfortunately, two family dogs died in the fire but there were no other injuries.

Read: VIDEO: Clay County deputies arrest 2 suspects after chase through backyards

PCFR says they grieve with the loss of pets too as they know how important they are to families.

Firefighters assisted in burying the dog for the owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Still anonymous: LLC revealed as winner of record-setting $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.