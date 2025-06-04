This ‘dreamy’ Georgia location is listed as the most underrated vacation spot in the U.S.

A Georgia summer vacation destination has been rated a top hidden gem.

St. Simons Island is being hailed as U.S. News & World Report’s No. 1 Underrated Vacation Destination.

“Though the largest Golden Isle is a summer staple for Georgians, it’s often overlooked by out-of-state beachgoers in favor of Florida and South Carolina locales,” a recent U.S. News ranking article states. “This dreamy barrier island is home to stately live oaks, dune-lined beaches, maritime forests and quaint shopping villages, lending it a peaceful, laid-back atmosphere even during peak season.”

The vacation ranking was compiled using reader and editor feedback.

Little St. Simons Island photos (Little St. Simons Island, Phillip Murdaco, Cassie Wright, Benjamin Galland)

