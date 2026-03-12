‘All-clear’: Callahan Middle School deemed safe after a bomb threat

CALLAHAN, Fla. — UPDATE - An all-clear has been issued for Callahan Middle School, and student pickup will take place on campus as usual.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, its 911 Communications Center received a bomb threat from an anonymous caller involving the school around 1 p.m. That’s when the school was placed on a secure hold.

Deputies searched the campus and deemed it safe around 2:45 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is reporting increased law enforcement presence at Callahan Middle School as deputies investigate a threat.

The school is on a secure hold as a precaution.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Old Dixie Highway.

Parents are asked not to go to the school. Instead, they can pick up their children in the rear parking lot of the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds.

