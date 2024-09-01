Threats made toward Clay County elementary school, Clay County District Schools says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a threat was made toward Swimming Pen Creek Elementary, according to Clay County District Schools.

According to a Facebook post, one student texted another threatening the school.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was notified and is investigating.

The student who made the threat was identified and is being disciplined following the student code of conduct guidelines.

Clay County District Schools asks parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of these kinds of actions.

