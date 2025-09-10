Three arrested in FSU football player shooting, sheriff says

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Gadsden County sheriff has confirmed that three people have been arrested in the shooting last month of a Florida State University football player.

“There will be more updates later as the investigation continues,” the sheriff posted on social media Wednesday morning. “We continue to pray for Ethan.”

Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker at FSU, was shot in the back of the head August 30 while visiting family in Havana, Florida. He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The names of the suspects were not given.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office plans to give more details on the arrests Wednesday afternoon.

