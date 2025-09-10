Local

Three arrested in FSU football player shooting, sheriff says

The freshman linebacker attended Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida.
Ethan Pritchard: Florida State's freshman linebacker was in critical but stable condition after being shot Sunday night. (FSU Athletics)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — The Gadsden County sheriff has confirmed that three people have been arrested in the shooting last month of a Florida State University football player.

“There will be more updates later as the investigation continues,” the sheriff posted on social media Wednesday morning. “We continue to pray for Ethan.”

Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker at FSU, was shot in the back of the head August 30 while visiting family in Havana, Florida. He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The names of the suspects were not given.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office plans to give more details on the arrests Wednesday afternoon.

