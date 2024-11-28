Three babies born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital on Thanksgiving Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Three baby girls were born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital on Thanksgiving Day in time for dinner.

One baby girl was born at 3:20 a.m. She weighs 8 pounds 8.5 oz. Her mother is still thinking of a name.

Baby Vantoria was born at 6:10 a.m. She was named after her father. She weighs 11 pounds 3 oz.

Daisy Lee was also born. She came into the world just before midnight. She weighs 6 pounds 4 oz.

The hospital shared photos of the babies with Action News Jax.

0 of 3 Thanksgiving baby Vantoria (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital) Thanksgiving baby Unnamed baby (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital) Thanksgiving baby Daisy Lee (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital)

All mothers and babies are healthy.

