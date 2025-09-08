Three Big Things to Know Monday, September 8, 2025

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s a victory Monday in Jacksonville, hopefully the first of many this season. The Jaguars rolled the Carolina Panthers, 26-10 on Sunday in the home opener at EverBank Stadium. It was a statement performance for new head coach Liam Coen and the revamped Jags. Travis Etienne rushed for 143 yards and Brian Thomas Jr. scored his first touchdown of the season. Trevor Lawrence completed 19 of 31 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Neighbors on Jacksonville’s Eastside are stunned to hear a man was beaten to death. Jacksonville police say the man was found unresponsive inside a vacant building on Spearing Street yesterday morning. He later died at the hospital. Police believe the victim was involved in some sort of altercation with another person before he was attacked. Several people were detained, but so far no arrests have been announced. JSO says it believes this was an isolated incident and there is no additional threat to the community.

A man is pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run in Jacksonville last year that killed a good Samaritan. 25-year-old Dante Lawrence recently admitted to hitting 23-year-old Gavin Carter on I-10 near McDuff Avenue then fleeing the scene on foot. Police said Carter was helping someone who crashed on the interstate when he was struck. Lawrence will be sentenced later this month.

Florida gas prices are slightly more expensive than a week ago. On Sunday, the state average was $3.10 per gallon. That’s up 3 cents from last week, down 3 cents from a month ago, and 8 cents less than this time last year.

