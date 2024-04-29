Local

Three injured in Shands Bridge area crash, St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Three vehicle crash sends one patient to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Three vehicle crash sends one patient to a local hospital with serious injuries.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed in a social media post on Monday that three people were taken to local hospitals ranging from serious injuries to stable condition.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 8600 State Road 16, close to the Shands Bridge.

When first responders arrived they found three vehicles with heavy damage. One patient was transported on TraumaOne to a trauma center suffering from serious injuries. Two other patients were transported to local hospitals and have been listed in stable condition.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to three vehicle crash with heavy damage.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to three vehicle crash with heavy damage.

