Three Jacksonville fugitives behind bars, accused of stealing from retail stores in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three Jacksonville fugitives are now behind bars in Flagler County after they tried to steal thousands of dollars from retail stores in what the Flagler Sheriff says was a state-wide shoplifting ring.

“These are not just random shoplifters that go in and steal a couple items and leave,” Flagler Sheriff Says Rick Staly said. “They had thought it, and they drove to our county with the intent to commit this theft.”

The sheriff’s office released body camera video showing the moments when the retail theft turned into a car chase and ultimately ended in a crash.

On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., Flagler County deputies were called to Palm Coast’s Town Center after they said these suspects were seen stealing items from Bath & Body Works and TJ Maxx.

“They made the mistake of coming to Flagler County and we caught them in the act,” Sheriff Staly said.

Sheriff Staly said these fugitives aren’t just shoplifters, they’re an organized criminal group with a plan. He said they wore surgical masks, covered their license tag with a facial mask, and had a magnetic device to defeat the store’s anti-theft equipment.

“Every large metropolitan area has these people and then they sell this stuff on the black market,” Sheriff Staly said.

And in this case, he says they went too far.

“Once you try to run over a deputy sheriff, we’re going to get you you’re going to go to jail, you just took it to the next level by your decision,” Sheriff Staly said.

The Sheriff said those decisions put Jacksonville residents Amanda Wright, Tiara Gailyard, and driver Gerald Jenkins -- in jail.

You can see the white Toyota sedan reverse out of the parking lot, almost hit a deputy, and speed off onto the street. Police took off after them.

The Sheriff said Jenkins drove the car recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic -- speeding onto State Road 100.

During the chase, a deputy in the body camera video said they were traveling at speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

Deputies deployed StopSticks, a tire deflating device, in the middle of the road to stop them before I-95.

That’s when you see the Toyota swerve into a gas station and crash into the bushes -- landing in a retention pond.

Sheriff Staly says he’s proud of the deputies for arresting these repeating offenders –-- and pursuing them in a way that didn’t endanger the public.

I’ve taken the handcuffs off of my deputies so that they can apprehend people,” Sheriff Staly said. “We try to work smarter to protect not only the suspects that want to get away, but our community and the deputies involved.”

The sheriff’s office reports the suspects stole nearly $2,000 in merchandise including 50 candles from Bath & Body Works.

All three suspects either have active warrants or previous arrests for grand theft and shoplifting.

