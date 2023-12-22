Three-legged Labrador is looking for a home for Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you want Cheese? Not the melted kind but the three-legged furry friend kind!

Cheese is a labrador/pit bull mix that is believed was hit by a car. Capital Veterinary Services, a Thrive Pet Healthcare partner, performed a life-saving surgery to remove one of his front legs.

Cheese the dog

The procedure was done at no cost.

Currently recovering in a foster home, Cheese is adapting remarkably well to life with three legs.

Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services have expressed their gratitude to Capital Veterinary Specialists for performing this critical surgery at no cost to give Cheese a chance to find a home where he can run and play every day.

