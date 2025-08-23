Three men arrested after stealing over $13k worth of appliances from construction site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announced the arrest of three men after stealing over $13,000 worth of appliances from an apartment complex under construction on Merrill Road last December.

According to JSO, nephew-uncle duo, 36-year-old Donald Bartley and 61-year-old Bruce Bartley, arrived at the apartment complex in a red sedan.

39-year-old Melvin Jackson followed behind in a rental truck. The three men burglarized the apartment and then loaded the truck with appliances before driving off.

JSO Specialized Property Crimes Unit detectives worked with the rental truck company to track down the car Jackson used.

JSO says detectives were able to find it 13 miles away with the stolen appliances still inside.

As officers were at the scene, the Bartleys arrived in the same red sedan. They tried to flee but were stopped.

All three men were arrested and are currently at the Duval County Jail.

Bruce Bartley also faces additional charges for burglaries targeting homes under construction in 2022.

